“Mighty Mouse” is ‘Pissed Off’ at the UFC, Wants 8 More Belts

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson is likely to tie the record for the most title defences in UFC history on Saturday night.

Despite having defended his title 9 times, Johnson has never been given a new belt for each defence. Johnson has just the one belt which he captured back in 2012:

“I’m getting pissed off about that,” Johnson said. “I saw Daniel Cormier get three damn belts, so Dana White, WME-IMG, whoever writes the checks, give me eight damn belts please, and then I [already have one, so] nine if I win this one. I’ll take it home. I’m going to start collecting these belts. Michael Bisping has two belts and I’m just a nice guy, just a company man, I come here and fight and then they take the belt away from me and I’m like, ‘alright, peace. Call me when you want me to come fight again.’ And thats it. But now I’m seeing these guys with three belts, and I’m like, I only got one belt and have to share it with two of my kids.”

“Mighty Mouse” is aiming to become the first fighter to defend his title 11 times, consecutively, in the UFC and would love to have the opportunity to take a photo with 11 belts: