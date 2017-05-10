UFC: Mighty Mouse Finally Gets His Belts – All Of Them

By
Jay Anderson
-
0
Demetrious Johnson
Image Credit: Getty Images/Zuffa LLC

Not too long ago, Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson was a tad disappointed in the UFC for not having awarded him a new belt after each title defense. Regarded by many as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Johnson was looking to recreate the type of multi-belt photo boxers like Floyd Mayweather are known for. And Johnson knew other UFC champs had been awarded multiple belts. So why not him?

Well, it looks like that oversight is a thing of the past. Today, Johnson posted a photo of him, surrounded by gold – belts, that is. All ten title belts can be seen in the photo, which appeared on Mighty Mouse’s official Twitter.

With a win at UFC on Fox 24 last month, Johnson tied Anderson Silva for the UFC title defense record. Now word yet on who he might be matched up against as he attempts to break the record, presumably sometime later this year.

