Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson Gets Another USADA Surprise

By
Adam Haynes
“Mighty Mouse” took to social media to confirm that his latest visit from United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) officials came following a visit to the ice-cream store with his kids.

The popular Kentucky native posted an image to Twitter, revealing USADA’s emblem on an official jacket, with the caption “Get home from taking kids to ice-cream and look who wants to join us for dessert”:

Johnson is the current UFC flyweight world champion and a regular target of USADA’s testing procedures. This latest visit follows the doping agency’s interruption of the dominant champion’s live gaming stream on “Twitch” in January, where midway through his broadcast, heavy knocking on his door can be heard in the background. “Mighty Mouse” sees the humor in the situation, but is clearly irritated (see below):

Back in December 2016, Johnson was also tested in the bathroom of a convenience store following a “beer run” in the early hours following a “date night” with his wife:

With three tests in as many months, “Mighty Mouse” must look forward to the uncertainty of knowing when USADA will spring up next. Johnson has never tested positive for any banned substances and has been cleared following each historic test.

