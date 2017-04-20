Miguel Angel Torres Retires From MMA, Releases Statement

After 53 professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bouts, Miguel Angel Torres has retired.

Torres was once the most dominant bantamweight in the sport. He ruled World Extreme Cagefighting’s (WEC) 135-pound division for over a year, but had developed a reputation of being an elite fighter long before he stepped foot in a WEC cage.

The aggressive fighting style of Torres earned him a bevy of fans, but he was also technical on the ground. Torres wraps up his career with 24 submissions and nine knockouts. He walks away with a record of 44-9. Torres will likely be recognized as a pioneer of the smaller weight classes that are treated with the respect not seen during his prime.

On his Facebook page, Torres released a statement on his retirement: