Miguel Angel Torres Retires From MMA, Releases Statement

After 53 professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bouts, Miguel Angel Torres has retired.
Torres was once the most dominant bantamweight in the sport. He ruled World Extreme Cagefighting’s (WEC) 135-pound division for over a year, but had developed a reputation of being an elite fighter long before he stepped foot in a WEC cage.
The aggressive fighting style of Torres earned him a bevy of fans, but he was also technical on the ground. Torres wraps up his career with 24 submissions and nine knockouts. He walks away with a record of 44-9. Torres will likely be recognized as a pioneer of the smaller weight classes that are treated with the respect not seen during his prime.
On his Facebook page, Torres released a statement on his retirement:
“As I sit here on the mat in my academy contemplating my life and all of the possibilities that can manifest from just mere choice, my heart feels too overburdened and overwhelmed to be able to seriously train for another fight. Wearing so many hats does not afford me the time to seriously do what is in my heart to do. When this journey started it was to make a name for myself, show everyone that i was not an ordinary man. to show all the little guys size doesn’t matter. to make my family proud of all their sacrifices, so my daughter would know her daddy did something special for her, and now things are different. (It) doesn’t feel like my effort is for the love of the fight or competition anymore. it’s just about a paycheck to buy unneeded things and taxes to a corrupt system. (I) have been bouncing back and forth from injuries the last 20 years, always training through the pain and fighting to build my brand and make my mark in the world. Any of my training partners, promoters, or any promotion i fought for was always aware of these things but the show still went on. (I) can no longer do it the way i have. To not do it the right way or to fight small battles in the middle of training camps leads to ugly situations. It breaks my heart to write this but i officially announce my retirement from mixed martial arts.”