Mihail Nica Submits Samba Coulibaly in Opening Bout of Bellator 176

In the opening bout of the Bellator 176 main card, Samba Coulibaly and Mihali Nica threw leather.

Nica came into the bout with a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record of 5-0. The Romanian bruiser stepped inside the Bellator cage for the first time. As for Coulibaly, he was coming off a submission win over Christopher Sengele. This was also his Bellator debut.

The two exchanged kicks at the start of the bell. Nica landed two hard leg kicks and thwarted a takedown attempt. He locked in an anaconda choke and Coulibaly couldn’t escape. Nica forced the tap in under a minute.

Final Result: Mihali Nica def. Samba Coulibaly via Submission (Anaconda Choke) – R1, 0:36