Mihail Nica Submits Samba Coulibaly in Opening Bout of Bellator 176

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Mihali Nica
Image Credit: Alamy.com

In the opening bout of the Bellator 176 main card, Samba Coulibaly and Mihali Nica threw leather.

Nica came into the bout with a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record of 5-0. The Romanian bruiser stepped inside the Bellator cage for the first time. As for Coulibaly, he was coming off a submission win over Christopher Sengele. This was also his Bellator debut.

The two exchanged kicks at the start of the bell. Nica landed two hard leg kicks and thwarted a takedown attempt. He locked in an anaconda choke and Coulibaly couldn’t escape. Nica forced the tap in under a minute.

Final Result: Mihali Nica def. Samba Coulibaly via Submission (Anaconda Choke) – R1, 0:36

