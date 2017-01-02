Mike Dolce Unsure of Ronda Rousey’s Future, ‘Wouldn’t be Surprised’ if She Retires

Well known nutritionist in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Mike Dolce has helped countless fighters make weight for their fights. Those struggling with weight such as Thiago Alves and Kelvin Gastelum have enlisted Dolce’s services. Both fighters have had success with Dolce, but when they dropped his services the issues came back.

Before bringing Dolce on board, “Rowdy” only ate one meal a day. Dolce didn’t like the sound of that and offered to help Rousey with his own dietary program. She accepted his services and he has been her nutritionist ever since.

Dolce was in the corner of Rousey at UFC 207 and witnessed the once dominant women’s bantamweight champion get demolished in 48 seconds. Dolce told MMAFighting.com that it wouldn’t surprise him to see Rousey walk away from the sport:

“I wouldn’t be surprised either way, I want to make sure that’s contextual. If she says, ‘I want to be back for Super Bowl weekend or the July 4th card,’ I would not be surprised in the slightest. If she says, ‘I’ve done my thing in MMA, I’m gonna retire as a legend in the sport, specifically for WMMA,’ I wouldn’t be surprised, either. I truly think it’s 50-50 right now.”

It hasn’t been been a full week since Rousey suffered the second loss of her career. Dolce doesn’t believe “Rowdy” knows her next move yet.

“I think it’s gonna take some time. I don’t think she truly knows right now. As any good athlete, she should take her time to really think about it.”

If Rousey decides to remain competing, she will have to deal with a division that is evolving. Of the other 135-pound female fighters in the top five, three of them have yet to trade leather with “Rowdy.” The other is Holy Holm, who decimated Rousey back in Nov. 2015.

“Rowdy” currently sits at no. 4 in the division.