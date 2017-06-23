Mike Goldberg Admits Having Difficulties Before Signing With Bellator

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Mike Goldberg
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Things weren’t exactly smooth sailing for Mike Goldberg before signing with Bellator.

The long-time voice of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was axed somewhat abruptly as 2016 came to a close. His last call was at UFC 207, which saw the likely demise of former women’s bantamweight ruler Ronda Rousey.

Many felt Goldberg would find work quickly. Fans called for a move to Bellator, but play-by-play (PBP) commentator Sean Grande was considered to be a solid fit with the promotion. The doors didn’t open up until Grande’s workload became too great to stick with Bellator.

Tomorrow night (June 24), Goldberg will make his Bellator debut. He’ll serve as the PBP commentator for Bellator 180, while Mauro Ranallo gets the call for Bellator NYC. Goldberg will serve as a host at the desk for Bellator NYC.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Goldberg admitted that the past six months have been rough:

“The last six months were as difficult as any period of my life. And it was professional, wasn’t personal, but it was as difficult as any six months in my life. And it’s weird, though, because what was difficult was that everybody that I spoke to said ‘oh, it’s a no brainer, you’re gonna be great with us, it’s a no brainer, let’s make it happen.’”

The new co-voice of Bellator said patience was the key to getting back in the thick of things.

“When you’re dealing with big corporations and there’s a lot of moving parts, ‘let’s make this happen’ in February or March, in the corporate world, happens in June. And in my world, in that time, you just want to have it, you just want that text or email or that call to say ‘hey, Goldie, you’re back in the game.’”

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor

John Kavanagh Says Conor McGregor is Eyeing UFC Fight in December

0
If Conor McGregor's coach is to be believed, then "Notorious" may be returning to the Octagon this December. McGregor is preparing for a massive "super...
Conor McGregor

Mayweather’s Assistant Trainer Worried McGregor’s ‘Gonna do Something Crazy’

0
Floyd Mayweather's assistant trainer is showing concern over potential antics from Conor McGregor. For McGregor and Mayweather, there is no bigger fight than the one...
Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg Admits Having Difficulties Before Signing With Bellator

0
Things weren't exactly smooth sailing for Mike Goldberg before signing with Bellator. The long-time voice of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was axed somewhat abruptly...
Chael Sonnen Weigh-In

Bellator NYC/180 Weigh-In Results: Main Event is Official

0
The Bellator NYC/180 weigh-ins have concluded. Tomorrow night (June 24), Bellator NYC/180 takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Bellator 180 airs...
Brent Primus

Brent Primus Says He’s Visualized Michael Chandler Fight a Thousand Times

0
Brent Primus is confident that he will become the Bellator lightweight champion this Saturday night (June 24). Primus challenges Michael Chandler inside Madison Square Garden...
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping Takes Exception to Germaine de Randamie Comparisons

0
Michael Bisping isn't pleased with fans comparing him to Germaine de Randamie. Recently, de Randamie was stripped of her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's featherweight...
video

Debut for Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Set

0
A total of five fights will take place on the premier of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series. The program airs July 11 on UFC...
video

Legacy Fighting Alliance 14 Weigh-Ins Featuring Colbey Northcutt

0
Colbey Northcutt, the sister of UFC fighter Sage Northcutt, will make her MMA debut Friday night at Legacy Fighting Alliance 14. The main card...
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley Believes McGregor Will Fight Again After Facing Mayweather

0
Tyron Woodley feels Conor McGregor has at least one more fight in him after his showdown with Floyd Mayweather. Much has been made over the...
Conor McGregor

Anthony Joshua’s Promoter Gives McGregor no Chance Against Mayweather

0
Anthony Joshua's promoter is a fan of Conor McGregor, but he gives him zero chance to defeat Floyd Mayweather. On Aug. 26, McGregor and Mayweather...
Load more