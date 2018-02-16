Mike Goldberg: Certain Moments in UFC Broadcasts Lack Excitement

Bellator play-by-play commentator Mike Goldberg feels the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) broadcast isn’t as exciting anymore.

Goldberg used to be the voice of the UFC for almost two decades. He was released in early 2017. Jon Anik replaced Goldberg, who ended up signing with Bellator. Goldberg and Mauro Ranallo swap dates for their PBP duties.

Where’s The Hype?

While Anik has brought a bevy of knowledge and preparation for his role, some have said the broadcasts aren’t exciting without “Goldie.” During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s’ “The MMA Hour,” Goldberg agreed:

“I just want to do what I do, so do I see things that make me go, ‘Wow, that was really interesting. That was really not as exciting as it could be.’ It’s just moments. It’s not anybody’s fault and don’t get me wrong, people have been saying things about me for 100 years and I’ve made my mistakes. I’d like to remind people that my blooper real is maybe 15 or 20 minutes long. I was probably on the air for two million minutes though, so that’s pretty good, right? But I do watch it and I see the difference.”

