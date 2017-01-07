Mike Goldberg Speaks For First Time Since His UFC Exit

Note: The video below is NSFW.

For 19 years, Mike Goldberg was the voice of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). With the amount of work he has put in during that time, many fans were bothered by the fact that he wasn’t given a send off at the end of UFC 207’s broadcast. Goldberg said a few parting words during the credits, but the pay-per-view (PPV) went off the air just as any UFC event would.

Goldberg issued a statement on his Twitter account to show his appreciation for fans and supporters. He even threw some fun jabs at himself:

“I wish I could respond to every single fan, fighter and member of the media who reached out and showed their support, gratitude and appreciation! It has been overwhelming and so gratifying! Thank you!!

Every single UFC, from Ultimate Japan to UFC 207, my primary focus has been on just 2 things!

First, to bring passion, energy and raw emotion to our fans around the world, dedicated, diehard fans like none other!

Second, to properly represent each and every fighter, from UFC newcomers to veterans with 20-plus Octagon battles, our fighters work so hard and sacrifice so much, it was my responsibility to properly prepare and tell their stories!!

Tommy Toe Hold, that video was hilarious!

And just for the record, I still believe that Anderson Silva’s precision is precise!”

The UFC has yet to announce a replacement for Goldberg. At his UFC 207 scrum, UFC President Dana White confirmed that he knew who he wanted to fill Goldberg’s shoes, but it’s a matter of timing. White is hoping to get that the new permanent play-by-play commentator sometime in the Summer.

When asked why Goldberg is no longer with the UFC, White didn’t go into details. Instead he told the media, “When these kind of things happen, I’d rather not talk about it. If Mike wants to talk about it, ask Mike.”