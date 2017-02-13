Mike Goldberg Teases at Upcoming Announcement on Career

By
Adam Haynes
-
0
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC’s former “Voice of the Octagon” Mike Goldberg took to social media to thank fans for their support and to hint at a return to the limelight in some capacity

Goldberg recently spoke about his shock at being cut by the UFC, and how new owners WME-IMG had changed the landscape of the world’s premier MMA promotion.

The veteran commentator posted a slightly cryptic message on Sunday, which is intriguing, to say the least:

Just last week, it was reported that Bellator President Scott Coker was in line to recruit Goldberg to events which existing commentator Sean Grande would be unable to commit to.With no reasonable developments on this, Goldberg’s latest tweet may be interpreted as a positive development on his part.

Goldberg had become synonymous with the UFC following years with the promotion as their commentator. Many fans and fighters were truly disappointed to hear of the departure of Joe Rogan’s partner behind the mic, especially since the company failed to grant him with a send off worthy of his years of service in the promotion.

If the potential move to Bellator materialises, Scott Coker will stand to have a promotion which will ironically look and sound more like their competitors, given the number of ex-UFC fighters and ex-commentator on their books.

