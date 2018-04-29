Mike Jackson: The CM Punk Guy is Dying at UFC 225

Mike Jackson has fired off a warning to CM Punk.

Jackson is set to take on Punk in the main card opener of UFC 225. The action takes place inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. It’ll be held on June 9 with the main card airing live on pay-per-view.

It’s clear that “The Truth” is hyping up the bout as he’s been trying to get under the skin of Punk, or rather Phil Brooks. Jackson refuses to call Brooks by his “CM Punk” name. Brooks gained fame through the name as a professional wrestler.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Jackson said CM Punk is on borrowed time:

“That’s his name — Phil Brooks. The whole CM Punk thing, I guess he’s trying to bring that gimmick over from the professional wrestling. Look, the CM Punk guy, he’s dying June 9 at UFC 225 in his hometown of Chicago.”

Back in Feb. 2016, Jackson fought Mickey Gall for a chance to meet Punk in his UFC debut. It only took Gall 45 seconds to submit Jackson. Gall went on to submit Punk in the first round at UFC 203. Jackson will finally get his chance at fighting Punk in a bout many believe is far more evenly matched.

UFC 225 will feature two title bouts. In the main event, middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will defend his gold against Yoel Romero in a rematch. The co-main event will see former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos battle Colby Covington for the interim welterweight title.

The card will also feature the first non-title women’s featherweight bout in UFC history. Former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm is set to clash with former Invicta FC featherweight title holder Megan Anderson. Heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Curtis Blaydes will also share the Octagon.

Do you think Mike Jackson’s trash talking will help build up his fight with CM Punk?