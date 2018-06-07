Mike Jackson on CM Punk: ‘I Know He’s Going to Lack The Skills’

Mike Jackson isn’t counting on CM Punk to pull out anything spectacular.

This Saturday night (June 9), Jackson will make his second trip to the Octagon when he meets Punk. The bout will take place inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. It’ll also be Punk’s second appearance under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner.

Both men lost to Mickey Gall via submission in their last outings. Jackson has more experience over Punk as he’s fought in the amateurs. He’s also had success in kickboxing, so that alone makes Jackson a favorite.

During a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, Jackson said that he’s well aware that Punk will be lacking in some key areas:

“He has one fight in combat sports. That’s an amateur fighter, especially when he has no previous background like a collegiate wrestling career, or Ronda (Rousey) had the judo. He doesn’t have any of that. So he’s an amateur fighter at best. So I know he’s going to lack the skills, and I know his best for him, skill-wise, is his jiu-jitsu. I understand that. But even with that, I’m better than him on the ground. Ive been doing this a lot longer than he has, and I’m prepared wherever the fight goes. But for me, everybody knows what I’m coming to do. I’m coming to cook him, and I’m coming to knock him out. That’s what’s going to happen on Saturday night.”

UFC 225 will be headlined by a middleweight title bout between champion Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero. In the co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will take on Colby Covington for the interim welterweight gold. Also, in the first non-title women’s featherweight bout in UFC history, Holly Holm will take on Megan Anderson.

Do you think Mike Jackson will ignore hostile territory to get his first UFC win?