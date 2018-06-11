Mike Jackson: ‘Dana White is Like a Little School Girl’

Mike Jackson isn’t fazed by Dana White’s harsh words.

Jackson took on CM Punk in the opening main card bout of UFC 225. Jackson entered hostile territory as he was in Punk’s hometown. The bout took place inside the Untied Center in Chicago, Illinois.

“The Truth” won the bout via unanimous decision. There were points in the fight where Jackson had Punk on the ground and looked to just be toying with him while there. UFC color commentator Joe Rogan believed Jackson could’ve finished the fight had he taken it more seriously.

During the post-fight press conference, White said Jackson fought like a “f*cking idiot.” When White was asked about Jackson’s desire to fight Artem Lobov, White said that it may be the first death inside the Octagon. In short, White didn’t have anything nice to say.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Jackson compared White to a child:

“It’s his opinion. That’s all I got to say about that. If that’s what he chooses to think and feel, it’s on him. Dana White is like a little school girl. He’s emotional. Sometimes, he’s feeling his feelings and he likes to make these little outbursts like a little kid. It doesn’t hurt my feelings.”

If you missed any of the UFC 225 action, MMA News has you covered. We’ve got results, highlights, interviews, scrums, and a bunch of post-fight tidbits.

Fans are still buzzing over the main event of UFC 225. Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker took on Yoel Romero in a non-title bout. Whittaker edged out Romero in a “Fight of the Year” candidate.

The co-main event saw Colby Covington share the Octagon with Rafael dos Anjos. That bout also went the distance and provided some solid action. In the end, Covington nabbed the interim UFC welterweight title via unanimous decision.

Do you think Mike Jackson will get another shot in the UFC?