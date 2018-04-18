Mike Jackson Plans To End CM Punk’s MMA Career

Mike Jackson has his second fight under the UFC banner inside of the Octagon set, and it’s going to be a big one.

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that CM Punk would fight Jackson at the upcoming UFC 225 pay-per-view event and that is the case.



Punk made his UFC debut in a welterweight bout against Mickey Gall back at the UFC 203 pay-per-view event in September of 2016. As seen in the fight, Gall dominated Punk and submitted him in just minutes in the very first round. This fight also marked Punk’s pro-MMA debut. Jackson has also fought Gall in the UFC and quickly lost to the rising prospect.

Jackson recently spoke with our own Damon Martin about the upcoming fight at the event and had some interesting things to say about fighting the former WWE champion.

“I do feel it’s still a mismatch,” Jackson told FloCombat. “At one point in time, I had no idea who Anderson Silva was. I thought he looked like a good fighter and had an interesting look, but after he smashed on Chris Leben, I was an instant fan. At the time, he was doing all this stuff in [other organizations] and I wasn’t really watching so I had no idea who Anderson Silva was. It didn’t mean he wasn’t good.



“I’m not going in there just to submit this guy. I said it before the Gall fight. Look I’m here to beat this dude up and show him this is not what he wants. There’s levels to this and he just went about it the wrong way,” Jackson said. “He should have gone the Greg Hardy route. I don’t fault him for not going that route, because when you have a name like he has and he’s a draw, he’s looking at it like a business. No one else is paying Phil Brooks a half-a-million dollars to fight.”

The UFC 225 pay-per-view event slated to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.



The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.



UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is slated to defend his title against Yoel Romero at this upcoming pay-per-view event, which will serve as the main event.

“If he really just wanted to fight, he would have went with an amateur fight. But when you’re standing in a cage and somebody is about to punch you in the face, you want to get paid.”

“They paid him a half-a-million the last time. They’ll probably pay him another half-a-million this time and that will be it,” Jackson said. “This will be his last fight. I can guarantee that. Cause after I touch him, he ain’t going to want this no more.”

What are your thoughts on Jackson’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below.