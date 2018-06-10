Mike Jackson Responds to Dana White’s Harsh Words After UFC 225

Mike Jackson has fired back at UFC President Dana White over his harsh words.

This stems from Jackson picking up a lackluster unanimous decision win over former WWE star Phil “CM Punk” Brooks in the opening bout of the main card for Saturday’s (June 9, 2018) UFC 225 pay-per-view event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Following the fight, White went on the attack on Jackson by ripping into him for not attempting to finish the fight and vowed that he would never fight for the promotion inside of the Octagon again and that includes White’s Tuesday Night Contender’s Series on their streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

He also stated that he believes Punk should wrap it up and call it a career.

This leads us to Jackson, who got word of the comments made by the UFC President after the fight. Thus, Jackson took to his official Twitter account to respond to White’s harsh words by writing the following:

“I hit him with punches and elbows and he stayed standing. I didn’t want to run in and get caught with dumb shit. Imagine being the guy who loses to CM Punk! I was looking at my corner for instruction.”

Jackson and Punk do have something in common, which fighting Mickey Gall. Punk made his UFC debut in a welterweight bout against Gall back at the UFC 203 pay-per-view event in September of 2016.

As seen in the fight, Gall dominated Punk and submitted him in just minutes in the very first round. This fight also marked Punk’s pro-MMA debut. On the flip side, Jackson also made his pro-MMA debut against Gall back at UFC Fight Night: Hendricks vs. Thompson in February of 2016.

Gall ended up winning the fight rear-naked choke in first round.

