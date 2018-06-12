Mike Jackson to Dana White and MMA Community: “You Guys Are Savages”

Mike Jackson has come forward to respond to criticisms of his UFC 225 performance against CM Punk. In an appearance Monday on the MMA Hour, Jackson explained that what appeared to be showboating was actually calculation:

“I told people beforehand, I was like, CM Punk, he’s a tough cat. I landed some solid shots. I rocked him. I landed the solid elbows and hurt him, but he never went to the ground. For me, I’m not going to run in and try to get the finish on someone and get caught with something silly. And then, I’m a meme forever in MMA. So I played the smart role, and I kept my distance.”

It seems unimaginable that CM Punk will ever compete in the UFC again, but whether or not he continues his MMA venture elsewhere remains to be seen. Whatever the future holds, Mike Jackson claims that he did his part in ensuring Punk does subject himself to any future punishment:

“And then after the first round, he didn’t go down, I was like, ‘Well, I didn’t get the first-round knockout.’ Plan B was to just beat him up. And I told everybody beforehand, I was like, all I want to do is beat him up nice enough to where he doesn’t want to do this anymore, and that’s what I did.”

Jackson would then deliver a message to Dana White and the MMA community, who Jackson argues did not show the same concern for a fighter who most believe had no business fighting at this level (other than FOR business):

“I never wanted to hurt the guy. And what I’ve learned through all of this is that Dana White and MMA fans: you guys are savages, man. It’s like, they wanted me to give this dude some severe CTE. And I was like, ‘This guy has a family to feed. He has someone to go home to.’”

Jackson ultimately would partially concede to Dana White’s argument that he shouldn’t be in the UFC, not for lack of talent, but lack of the same savagery he deems others are demonstrating towards CM Punk:

“I sent him to the emergency room with just the bumps, and the bruises, and the cuts on his face. And they wanted me to give this dude like severe brain damage, you know? And I’m not about that life. I guess fighting isn’t really meant for me. I don’t have that savageness that I used to when I was younger.”

Do you believe Mike Jackson’s explanation of his UFC 225 performance? Or do you believe he was showboating during the fight?