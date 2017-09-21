Mike Perry Berates Thiago Alves for UFC Pittsburgh Pullout

“Platinum” Mike Perry was hoping to add a former UFC welterweight contender to his list of victims last weekend in Thiago Alves, only for the Brazilian to withdraw just a matter of days before the fight

Speaking on the Five Rounds podcast, Perry criticized Alves’ ‘excuse’.

“Platinum” accused Alves of ‘ducking him’, questioning his motivation for pulling out of the fight given that he also trains and lives in Florida:

“Listen, here’s an opportunity for him to make a hundred grand in one night. He beats me, he gets a hundred grand because if I beat him, I get the hundred grand. He gets more than a hundred grand, he gets more than me to show up. So right there, if he was comfortable enough to stay behind and not get that payday just for showing up, he could have taken that money, flown his family even further out of state so they would never have had to sleep overnight in the gym, his dog wouldn’t have died . . .

“I made the adjustments, I came from Florida, a bunch of my family and friends came from Florida, they all showed up. His team from down south, ATT [American Top Team], they all showed up. Hector Lombard was there. We all came from Florida. He was mentally defeated. This young kid was gonna whoop that ass.”