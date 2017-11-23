Mike Perry Slams ‘B*tch’ Colby Covington Over Werdum Incident

“Platinum” Mike Perry has hit out at fellow UFC welterweight Colby Covington for the way he handled himself during and after his run-in with Fabricio Werdum

Prior to the UFC’s event in Sydney, Australia last week, Covington was involved in a scuffle with the promotion’s former heavyweight champion which led to “Chaos” pressing charges of assault against the Brazilian.

Werdum is alleged to have struck Covington with a boomerang following an altercation outside of a hotel, which was sparked following the latter’s disrespectful comments about Brazil and the country’s inhabitants.

Perry, who may one day clash with Covington inside the Octagon, clearly feels that things would have gone differently if he was in the 29-year-old’s shoes (via BJPenn.com):

“Other than it being so funny, I thought Colby was such a little punk ass bitch,” Perry said. “I don’t care who you are, I don’t care if we’re here because of UFC, [Werdum] was outright attacking him. [If that happened to me] I’m jumping off of Fabricio Werdum. I’m jumping at his neck. I’m going to try something. You ain’t going to attack me. I don’t care how big you are. I don’t care who you are… and Colby Covington is supposed to be one of the most skilled athletes in the world.”

“He showed that he’s a little punk ass bitch, he truly is on the inside, because like I said, once again, it don’t matter who you are, you cannot treat me like that. F**k that. I’d shove that boomerang right up your ass. But I like Fabricio Werdum.”

Perry was surprised to learn that Covington was pressing charges over the incident:

“Are you kidding me?” Perry said. “No. Don’t press charges. Then you really are such a vagina, man.”