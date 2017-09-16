Mike Perry Details Car Accident Where he Possibly Ingested Metal

Mike Perry is happy to be alive after a car accident back in May.

On May 25, Perry’s car was rear-ended by another driver. As a result, “Platinum” suffered two herniated discs. He also believes he may have ingested a piece of metal during the accident.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” he explained why he feels he possibly ingested the metal:

“Something happened in the car accident and I possibly ingested a piece of metal. And I didn’t know about it for a couple of days. I was going to training and I had a friend of mine pressing me up against the fence, and he put his shoulder in my stomach and he pressed in, and he’s like 6’4” or 6’5”, so when he really leaned in, he’s got good leverage, and I didn’t think nothing of it — there was just this sharp pain in my stomach. And I just pulled guard and went to the ground, and I was like, ‘Wow, man, good job, dude, that was a lot of pressure, that took a lot of energy out of me.’”

Tonight (Sept. 16), Perry will take on Alex Reyes in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 116.