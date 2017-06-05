Mike Perry Details His Encounter With Ari Emanuel at UFC Athlete Retreat

Mike Perry had an interesting encounter with the co-owner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Perry took part in the UFC Athlete Retreat recently and wasn’t counting on running into the co-owner of the promotion. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Perry claimed at first no one approached him:

“For 45 minutes, I sat by myself in this buffet area at breakfast and nobody wanted to mess with ‘Platinum’ Perry. … And then after about 45 minutes, one fighter comes up, his name is Dustin. His girlfriend and my girlfriend got along together, so he came and he sat with me. And then this woman, 30-something-year-old woman, sat across me, asked if she could.”

When Ari Emanuel introduced himself to Perry, the fighter actually didn’t know who he was.

“And (then) Ari Emanuel comes up. He comes straight to me, he taps me on the shoulder, shakes my hand, he says, ‘hi, I’m Ari Emanuel.’ I said, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t know that name. I know I’m supposed to be excited to meet you, but I don’t know who you are.’ He’s like, ‘I’m one of the guys who bought the joint.’ I said, ‘oh sh*t, it’s nice to meet you then!’ Then we just had a little conversation, just the four of us.”