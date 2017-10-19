Mike Perry Doesn’t See Ponzinibbio Lasting Long at UFC on FOX 26

Mike Perry isn’t counting on going the distance with Santiago Ponzinibbio.

On Dec. 16, Perry will take on Ponzinibbio inside the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The bout will be featured on the main card of UFC on FOX 26. It’ll be Perry sixth fight under the UFC banner.

Speaking to the media in Poland, Perry said he’s excited to fight someone who is willing to engage (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Fighting Ponzinibbio, I see another game opponent. I’m always looking for someone who can stand there and trade shots with me (and) who can take one or two of mine. I had a good fight in front of the European fans out here in Manchester against Danny Roberts, and they loved that fight. He was able to take it and return it.”

“Platinum” went on to say that he thinks he’ll finish Ponzinibbio early.

“So I’m looking for another fight like that – another scrap – but I really don’t see him maintaining for very long and being able to take my shots because of his style, (which) I think matches up very well with mine. I’m going to hit him with some counter-punches that are probably going to lay him down (and) put him to sleep.”