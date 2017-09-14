Mike Perry Eyeing Bout With Robbie Lawer After UFC Fight Night 116

Mike Perry wants a bout with a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder in the near future.

This Saturday night (Sept. 16), Perry will step inside the Octagon to take on Alex Reyes. The action takes place inside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It’ll be on the main card of UFC Fight Night 116. Perry was supposed to meet Thiago Alves, but “Pitbull” pulled out of the card.

Speaking with ESPN, “Platinum” said he’s eyeing a bout with Robbie Lawler if he defeats Reyes:

“I’m giving someone an opportunity, so I want an opportunity. After this, I want to fight a top-10 guy. Robbie Lawler. That’s who I want to fight. He’s an ex-champion. I like his style. I want to fight somebody who wants to fight, not somebody who pulls out three days before.”

He then said Reyes will be in for a world of hurt.

“What’s he think? He’s going to get this fight, try to exit safely and then get a shot in the UFC at 155 pounds? Maybe that’ll work out for him. Or maybe I’ll knock him out so bad he rethinks everything and never fights again.”