Mike Perry: ‘F*ck Donald Cerrone & Matt Brown, I Would End Brown’s Career’

Mike Perry is not one to mince words. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight is coming off the first loss of his professional career to Alan Jouban. That isn’t stopping “Platinum” from firing shots at other 170-pounders.

Perry recently spoke to BJPenn.com‘s Chris Taylor. He was asked about the fight between Donald Cerrone and Matt Brown back at UFC 206. While “Platinum” gave the fight its due, that’s where the compliments ceased:

“Yeah that Matt Brown versus Cerrone scrap was a great fight man. I seen that kick coming everyday and all day. But yeah it was a great fight. Both of those guys are good fighters and have a good fan base. But as far as I am concerned, f*ck them both. Brown is an old man and Cerrone’s time is almost up. If it came down to business between me and Matt Brown, I would end his career.”

Cerrone knocked Brown out in the third round with a head kick. The fight pushed “Cowboy’s” winning streak to four. Meanwhile, “The Immortal” suffered his third straight loss.

If Perry is able to get a bout with Brown, it’ll be his highest profile bout to date. Brown sits at No. 14 on the UFC welterweight rankings. Perry is currently unranked.