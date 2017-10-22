Mike Perry: I Wasn’t Happy With Donald Cerrone’s UFC Gdansk Performance

Mike Perry believes Donald Cerrone isn’t the same fighter he once was.

Perry was in attendance for UFC Fight Night 118 inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. In the main event, Darren Till earned a first-round TKO win over Cerrone. After the bout, Perry and Till engaged in a verbal spat.

After the fight, Perry spoke with commentators John Gooden and Dan Hardy (via MMAFighting.com):

“Yeah, he looked good against Donald — against Donald Cerrone. Not against ‘The Cowboy.’ That’s not the ‘Cowboy’ that wins fights. That’s the Donald that shows up. I wasn’t happy with Donald’s performance. I’ve seen him fight a lot better. Darren didn’t get a tough fighter tonight, he got someone who gave up in the first round. You know that’s not what we’re gonna see with me.”