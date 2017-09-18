Mike Perry: ‘If You Don’t Ask, You Won’t Receive’

Mike Perry has offered an explanation as to why he called out Robbie Lawler.

“Platinum” is coming off a first-round knockout win over Alex Reyes. After the bout, Perry called for a bout with Lawler, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Perry explained his decision to call out Lawler:

“I want to fight the champ. I want to fight to get that belt. And if you don’t ask, you won’t receive. So I may not get those fights, but I’m prepared for those fights as soon as they want to give them to me. We’ll see who wants to come to Detroit and fight me.”

He then talked about spending his bonus money for his UFC Fight Night 116 performance.

“I guess they must have heard that I spent the first bonus wisely and bought a house. So I need that second one now to pay my mortgage. (I) might have a little fun, do a little vacay or something, something small. But maybe pay a little more on the mortgage payments to take some of that interest off.”