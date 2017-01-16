Mike Perry is ‘Looking For That Albert Tumenov Fight’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight Mike Perry made people take notice in his UFC debut. He earned a TKO win over Hyun Gyu Lim at UFC 202 back in August 2016. “Platinum” followed that performance up by knocking out Danny Roberts in the third round at UFC 204.

Perry was then booked to face Alan Jouban at the UFC on FOX: VanZant vs. Waterson card last month. While “Platinum” felt on top of the world after two knockout wins in the UFC, reality came knocking. He tasted defeat for the first time in his professional career.

Speaking with Chicago Land Sports (via Flo Combat), Perry acknowledge that there is room to grow from the loss and he is still developing:

“I learned that I got more to learn and that I can make simple mistakes. Everything that week was right. Everything, all my emotions, energy, my workouts, everything was great, but it wasn’t my night and of course I could’ve done more. That showed in the result of me taking the ‘L.’ The next time I’ll do more, I’ll do whatever it takes and I’ll come out with the ‘W’ man.”

While “Platinum” would love to get another crack at “Brahma,” he also has his sights set on another 170-pounder. The last man to beat Jouban was Albert Tumenov and he did so via TKO. Even though Tumenov has lost two in a row, Perry is still adamant about fighting the K Dojo Warrior Tribe member.

“I’m looking for the Albert Tumenov fight because he beat Alan Jouban and he’s a tough kid. I’d love to fight Alan again. Even if he chooses to move that way and run that way again, I know how to stop it this time. It really doesn’t matter who, but I want to get that Albert Tumenov fight.”