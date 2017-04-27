Mike Perry Isn’t Fond of Al Iaquinta’s ‘Sour Attitude’ Toward The UFC

Mike Perry believes in the saying, “don’t bite the hand that feeds you.”

Al Iaquinta has been less than thrilled with his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract. In fact, he took a two-year break because of it. He returned in dominant fashion against Diego Sanchez, but then went on a Twitter rant blasting the UFC’s Reebok deal.

Perry also fought on the same card “Raging” did (UFC Fight Night 108). He knocked out Jake Ellenberger with an elbow. While “Platinum” has been known for going on tirades, his verbal assaults haven’t been directed at the UFC.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Perry said Iaquinta isn’t thinking things through with his comments: