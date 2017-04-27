Mike Perry Isn’t Fond of Al Iaquinta’s ‘Sour Attitude’ Toward The UFC

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Mike Perry
Image Credit: Getty Images

Mike Perry believes in the saying, “don’t bite the hand that feeds you.”

Al Iaquinta has been less than thrilled with his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract. In fact, he took a two-year break because of it. He returned in dominant fashion against Diego Sanchez, but then went on a Twitter rant blasting the UFC’s Reebok deal.

Perry also fought on the same card “Raging” did (UFC Fight Night 108). He knocked out Jake Ellenberger with an elbow. While “Platinum” has been known for going on tirades, his verbal assaults haven’t been directed at the UFC.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Perry said Iaquinta isn’t thinking things through with his comments:

“I was trying to offer this man some advice. The way I put it may have seemed disrespectful, but … you think you’re going to get a bonus when you just run around disrespecting somebody who’s paying your bills, things like that? You work hard for this, then conduct yourself properly. He said ‘f*ck you’ to the people who are setting this up for you. If you have a sour attitude towards these people who are giving you the opportunity people dream of, you need to fix your priorities.”

