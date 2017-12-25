Mike Perry Just May Get His Christmas Wish From Darren Till After All

“Platinum” Mike Perry may head into 2018 looking forward to what should be an electrifying bout against Darren Till

Perry’s loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio looked to derail plans of a fight with English welterweight prospect Till, but the latter’s encouraging response to a Christmas and Birthday wish.

“For a gift I’d like to give you a contract with my name on it,” Perry wrote to Till on Twitter this Christmas Eve, which was also the Liverpudlian’s 24th birthday. “We’ll make it happen. Until then don’t lose that 0 and remember nobody wants to stand and fight you like I do.”

#HappyBirthday @darrentill2 and #MerryChristmas , for a gift I’d like to give you a contract with my name on it. We’ll make it happen. Until then don’t lose that 0 and remember nobody wants to stand and fight you like I do. #TheyreAllGonnaRun — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 24, 2017

With no fight yet planned for Till following his major upset victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone on the headline bout of UFC Fight Night 118 in Poland, Perry looked set to square off with the Brit. Having slipped to a unanimous decision defeat to Ponzinibbio at UFC on Fox 26, “Platinum” could be forgiven for believing that he may have lost out on that bout.

Till, however, offered some very encouraging words in his response to Perry, which will no doubt be music to the ears of the 26-year-old:

“Thanks for the well wishes… same to you!! The 0 is staying don’t worry about that… and yes I’ll sign it! Let’s go to f**king war if that’s what you want! Rankings and losses mean f**k all to me!!!