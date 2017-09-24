Mike Perry on Colby Covington: “Nobody Likes His Little B*tch Ass”

“Platinum” Mike Perry and Colby Covington are widely regarded as two of the rising stars of the UFC’s welterweight division

It appears that there is no love lost between both men, however.

Perry, fresh off a convincing KO win against Alex Reyes, told BJ Penn Radio, that he would be happy to entertain a bout with “Chaos” if Covington beats Brazilian grappling wizard Demian Maia on Oct. 28:

“F*ck him,” Perry said of Covington on BJ Penn Radio. “Get past Demian Maia first. I already told my manager, ‘yo, if he gets past Demian Maia, what’s up, tell him to turn around. Let’s fight in December.’ I don’t know if that’s too quick of a turnaround but if you want to get this money, let’s go.”

Perry also confirmed that should either man pull out of the bout, he would be happy to step in for both Maia or Covington:

‘”If one of them pulls out, I’ll stay ready,” he said. “If some sh*t happens in the next month, dog, I’ll take some shit. I’m going to stay ready to fight. Short notice, like I said. I’d be ready for a three-day notice, 170. Call me. I’ll f*ck Colby Covington up.”

And as for Perry’s final thought on his (potentially) future opponent? Pretty clear, to say the least:

“He ain’t got not fans,” Perry claimed. “Nobody likes his little bitch ass.”