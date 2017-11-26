Mike Perry on Darren Till: ‘I Don’t See Why we Can’t do That Fight’

Mike Perry isn’t shying away from a potential bout with Darren Till.

The road to get to that fight is not an easy one. Perry will take on Santiago Ponzinibbio on Dec. 16. That bout takes place inside the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. It’ll be featured on the main card of UFC on FOX 26.

When asked about a potential fight with Till, Perry gave his take (via BJPenn.com):

“Well, when I beat Santiago, Till is above me in the rankings, so I don’t see why we can’t do that fight. You know? He’s above me, and I don’t care if I move up one spot, two spots, three spots at a time, you know what I mean? I see that’s kind of how the business goes. I jumped up about 10 slots and got to fight Ellenberger. When I beat Ellenberger I didn’t necessarily move all the way up there (to his previous spot), but I kicked him out. What else, man, what else can I say? Then I was supposed to fight Thiago (Alves), who wasn’t necessarily a ranked opponent, but someone who had some popularity, and has a crew behind him that thinks he is a capable athlete, and could beat almost anyone on a good night for him. But then that guy didn’t show up, so we got who we got.”