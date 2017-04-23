Mike Perry on Finishing Opponents: ‘I Always For my Protection & Their Protection’

Mike Perry talks the talk, but he insists he has no ill feelings towards his opponent.

Perry is coming off a sensational second-round knockout over Jake Ellenberger. It’s a significant victory for Perry, who toppled the 13th ranked welterweight on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) rankings. “Platinum” is sure to get a spot in the top 15 any day now.

The victory improved Perry’s professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 10-1. All 10 of those wins have come by way of knockout. Ellenberger is Perry’s third victim in the UFC.

After the fight, Perry spoke with the media. He said that while his knockouts have been emphatic, he wishes all of his opponents good health (via MMAJunkie.com):