Mike Perry on First Professional MMA Loss: ‘It Just Lit a Fire Under my Ass’

Mike Perry believes his first professional mixed martial arts (MMA) defeat has unleashed a new beast.
Before meeting Alan Jouban back in Dec. 2016, Perry’s MMA record was 9-0. Jouban was able to stifle “Platinum” on the feet and took a unanimous decision victory. Many wondered how Perry would respond to the loss. They got their answer when he knocked out Jake Ellenberger in the second round of their bout at UFC Fight Night 108.
During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Perry said he learned from his mistakes:
“I think I handled [the loss] well, considering how I came back. It was fine, it just lit a fire under my ass. Excuse my language. I got ready to stop messing around. I don’t know, I paid more attention and I got things done right, and I didn’t slack on my diet, and I didn’t not go run when I (was) supposed to or should have. I went and did those things, no matter how comfortable I was. My weight cut (for UFC on FOX 22), at times, was nowhere near the weight cut I just had. There was a lot of suffering involved for the Jouban weight cut, and there was none for this one. I could’ve fought the day of weigh-ins.”