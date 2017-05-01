Mike Perry on First Professional MMA Loss: ‘It Just Lit a Fire Under my Ass’

Mike Perry believes his first professional mixed martial arts (MMA) defeat has unleashed a new beast.

Before meeting Alan Jouban back in Dec. 2016, Perry’s MMA record was 9-0. Jouban was able to stifle “Platinum” on the feet and took a unanimous decision victory. Many wondered how Perry would respond to the loss. They got their answer when he knocked out Jake Ellenberger in the second round of their bout at UFC Fight Night 108.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Perry said he learned from his mistakes: