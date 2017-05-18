Mike Perry on Matt Brown: ‘I Would Smash That Man’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Mike Perry
Image Credit: Getty Images

Mike Perry is still eyeing a bout with Matt Brown.

“Platinum” is coming off a highlight reel knockout over Jake Ellenberger last month at UFC Fight Night 108. The win didn’t earn Perry a spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight rankings, but it did raise his stock.

It was also a much needed victory after Perry suffered the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career at the hands of Alan Jouban.

“Platinum” has turned his attention to “The Immortal.” Perry recently said he feels Brown is on his way out, and he’d like to tee off on him before he exits (via Flo Combat):

“Anybody that is above me in the rankings. Anybody that makes sense. I was tweeting earlier about Matt Brown being ahead of me. People like that fight. They think that it will be a good fight, but I don’t think they know what the hell they are talking about. I would smash that man. He’s ‘The Immortal.’ How many lives does he have left? Here kitty, kitty. How many lives you got left? I think he is done. I think he is on his way out. If they want me to beat him, I will take that.”

