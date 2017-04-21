Mike Perry Says Jake Ellenberger Will Feel The ‘Hardest Shot He’s Ever Been Hit With’

Mike Perry believes he can take out a seasoned mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran.

Tomorrow night (April 22), Perry will go one-on-one with Jake Ellenberger. The two will meet inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The welterweight tilt is expected to serve as the opening bout on the main card of UFC Fight Night 108.

Perry suffered the first loss of his professional MMA career against Alan Jouban back in Dec. 2016. A win over the 13th ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight Ellenberger will likely see Perry make his debut on the rankings.

Ellenberger has dealt with a lot of talented strikers in his 43 professional bouts. Despite the level of experience, Perry told MMAJunkie.com that “The Juggernaut” has never faced someone with the punching power he has: