Mike Perry Says People Hate Tyron Woodley Because He’s Smart

Mike Perry is coming to the defense of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley.

Woodley has received criticism for his recent performances. Fans believe “The Chosen One” shouldn’t ask for “Money Fight” due to uneventful bouts against Stephen Thompson and Demian Maia.

Regardless, one can’t argue that Woodley gets the job done inside the Octagon. That’s the attitude Perry is taking. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Perry gave his two cents on why Woodley has drawn the ire of fans:

“I thought it was a championship performance. I thought he did a great job. Everybody hates on him. I think that’s what they’re supposed to do. I think they’re supposed to hate on ‘T-Woodley.’ That’s who ‘T-Woodley’ has become, this hated figure as a champion who just fights smart. People are mad how smart he is.”

“Platinum” went on to say that despite potentially crossing paths with Woodley, he takes a liking to the champion.

“I like the champ, he’s a good guy. I’ve talked to him a few times. He knows it’s a possibility one day we’re going to fight, but it is what it is. Like I said, it’s the fight business, and he ain’t going to have that clean performance against me, because Demian Maia, he can’t throw a damn punch. He couldn’t punch his way out of a wet paper bag. He grabbed him, he ain’t have no wrestling to take him down. He just grabs people, takes the back and hugs on tight. (Jorge) Masvidal did a fantastic job of defending that, he just couldn’t get him off his back, he couldn’t keep him off. ‘T-Woodley’ is an amazing wrestler and was way too strong. Simple stuff. I’m learning from watching. I’m going to keep it all up here for the future.”

Perry competes this Saturday night (Sept. 16) against Thiago Alves at UFC Fight Night 116.