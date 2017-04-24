Mike Perry Says Perhaps It’s Time For Jake Ellenberger to ‘Hang up The Gloves’

Mike Perry wouldn’t be opposed to being the last competitor Jake Ellenberger has fought in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

This past Saturday night (April 22), Perry and Ellenberger threw leather on the main card of UFC Fight Night 108. The action took place inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Platinum” knocked “The Juggernaut” out cold with an elbow in the second round. It was the fifth time Ellenberger was stopped in his last six losses. Speaking to the media, Perry said he wouldn’t be surprised if Ellenberger retired (via MMAFighting.com):