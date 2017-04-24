Mike Perry Says Perhaps It’s Time For Jake Ellenberger to ‘Hang up The Gloves’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Mike Perry
Image Credit: Getty Images

Mike Perry wouldn’t be opposed to being the last competitor Jake Ellenberger has fought in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

This past Saturday night (April 22), Perry and Ellenberger threw leather on the main card of UFC Fight Night 108. The action took place inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Platinum” knocked “The Juggernaut” out cold with an elbow in the second round. It was the fifth time Ellenberger was stopped in his last six losses. Speaking to the media, Perry said he wouldn’t be surprised if Ellenberger retired (via MMAFighting.com):

“I know he had power, man. I’m sure he did. I mean, top-15, and he’s got all them muscles. We have a very similar body style. But I knew that’s all he wanted, was the right hand. I was setting up the elbows and the left hooks to counter that, that overhand right, and that’s what finished the fight for me. So, I was never worried about his power. I think he was taking too long to get back to me, man. Maybe it’s time for him to hang up the gloves. I’d be happy to be his last fight. Maybe he’ll come back and beat somebody up, I don’t know.”

