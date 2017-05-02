Mike Perry to Media & Fans: ‘I’m Gonna Keep Shocking Y’all’

Mike Perry intends on making a name for himself in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

With a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record of 10-1 with all 10 of his wins being finishes, Perry is off to a good start. His polarizing personality has also raised some eyebrows. Whether it’d be threatening to end careers, trading barbs with fighters outside of his weight class, or getting face tattoos, “Platinum” has the world of MMA talking.

For Perry, it’s part of the game and he’s enjoying every minute of it. During his appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, Perry explained why he goes to the extreme in certain situations. “Platinum” wants the media and fans to get a surprise every time he steps foot inside the Octagon (via Flo Combat):

“After my UFC debut, once y’all put me on camera I was like ‘that’s it, I’m getting them.’ It was after my UFC debut, I was like ‘y’all let me in, I done shocked the world. Now that you let me in I’m gonna shock them again and get a tattoo on my face. I’m gonna keep shocking y’all.’ All my tattoos have to do with fighting because I dedicated my life to this a long time ago.”