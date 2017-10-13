Mike Perry vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio Added to UFC on FOX 26

Mike Perry and Santiago Ponzinibbio are set to throw leather.

UFC on FOX 26 takes place inside the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada on Dec. 16. The UFC took to Twitter to announce that Perry and Ponzinibbio will mix it up on the card.

Both men are coming off highlight reel finishes. Perry knocked out Alex Reyes with a devastating knee last month. Meanwhile, Ponzinibbio knocked out Gunnar Nelson to extend his winning streak to five.

UFC on FOX 26 also features a bout between former champions Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos. Featherweights Jose Aldo and Ricardo Lamas will also clash on the card.