Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves Set For UFC 215 on August 19

“Platinum” has got a date with a “Pitbull.”

Mike Perry and Thiago Alves are on a collision course for UFC 215 on August 19. MMAFighting.com brought word of the bout today (June 9). The event is likely to take place in Seattle, but it should be noted that a location has not been confirmed.

The report also notes that the UFC is hoping to put Demetrious Johnson on the card with a headlining role. “Mighty Mouse” is in a bit of a spat with the UFC, so his inclusion on the card may not be so easy.

Perry just had a highlight reel knockout victory over Jake Ellenberger at UFC Fight Night 108. The emphatic victory had followed a disappointing unanimous decision loss to Alan Jouban. “Platinum” hopes to win his second straight bout.

Alves is also coming off a victory. “Pitbull” scored a unanimous decision win over the now retired Patrick Cote at UFC 210. It was Alves’ first win since Jan. 2015.

