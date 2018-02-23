Mike Perry: I Want to Fight ‘Cowboy’ Donald Cerrone

Mike Perry already has his sights set on another barn burner.

Tomorrow night (Feb. 24), Perry meets Max Griffin. The bout takes place inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. It’ll be featured on the main card of UFC on FOX 28.

Perry has an eye towards the future. If he gets past Griffin, he wants a showdown with Donald Cerrone. “Cowboy” is coming off a first-round finish over Yancy Medeiros. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Perry revealed that he was in the running to fight Medeiros first:

“Cowboy won last night, and I want to fight the Cowboy, baby. I actually got talked about with Yancy Medeiros right before Cowboy picked him up. Cowboy got the veteran choice. He got to pick. Me or Yancy, I think it was something like that that went down. It was going to be on Orlando. I know Cowboy was, I wasn’t getting the Cowboy offer just yet, and they offered me Yancy, I was like that’s going to be awesome, then Cowboy stole him away from me.”

