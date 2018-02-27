Mike Pyle Set to Retire After UFC 222 This Saturday (March 3)

Mike Pyle is calling it a career.

After he competes in his 42nd professional mixed martial arts bout, Pyle will retire. “Quick Sand” is set for his final battle against Zak Ottow this Saturday night (March 3). The bout will be featured on the UFC Fight Pass preliminary portion of UFC 222.

Pyle will turn 43 in September. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” “Quick Sand” explained why now is the perfect time to walk away from the sport:

“I’m looking forward to fight this weekend and that will be my very last fight ever. I’m gonna retire. It’s been a long road and that’s it. I want to hang the gloves up and move on. I’m excited to make that move, I’m ready to retire. I’m 43 this year, it’s time. It’s not difficult at all, to be honest with you. It’s more like a relief. It’s time to move on.”

Back in Oct. 2005, Pyle captured the World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) welterweight championship. He defended the gold once before the WEC was acquired by Zuffa. The title was vacated and later won by Carlos Condit.

