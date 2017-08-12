Mike Rodriguez on Earning UFC Contract: ‘I’m Just Shocked’

Mike Rodriguez is on cloud nine.

On the fifth edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender series, Rodriguez took on Jamelle Jones. A devastating flying knee put Jones away in the first round. The highlight reel knockout made its way to ESPN SportsCenter’s top 10 plays.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Rodriguez described what it felt like to earn a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC):

“I’m shocked. I’m just shocked. But I felt it – I knew I was going to get it. I was telling myself all week, ‘I’m going to knock this dude out, and I’m going to get that contract.’ Every time I did anything – hit mitts, grapple, strength and conditioning, anything I ever did – I said to myself, ‘I’m gonna finish this dude, and I’m gonna get a contract.’ Sure enough: I finished him. I got a contract. I’m on the roster now.”