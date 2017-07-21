Mike Stevens Dominates Hugo Prada in TKO Win at LFA 17

Mike Stevens (7-4) turned in a one-sided thrashing over Hugo Prada (7-2).

Right away, Prada opened up with a leg kick that was checked. He went for a push kick, but found air. He landed a leg kick. Stevens fired off a leg kick of his own. Prada pushed his opponent against. Stevens ended up taking his opponent down. The action resumed on the feet. Stevens pushed his opponent against the fence and landed a knee to the body.

Prado went for a leg lock, but decided to pull guard instead. The round ended with Stevens in control and Prado bleeding.

The second round began and Stevens found the mark on a leg kick. Prado had no answer for the leg kicks. Stevens lit up his opponent with strikes. Prado threw out a kick. He moved forward with strikes that were blocked. A short elbow landed for Stevens. The action went to the ground and Stevens moved to side control. Stevens dropped his opponent and pounded him out.

Final Result: Mike Stevens def. Hugo Prado via TKO (Strikes) – R2, 3:47