Mike Swick Hoping to be Matt Hughes’ Opponent in Potential Return Fight

Mike Swick is doing all he can to ensure Matt Hughes’ opponent for a potential return is him.

The last time Swick was seen in a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout was back in July 2015. He fell short against Alex Garcia in a unanimous decision loss. A few days later, “Quick” announced his retirement.

Now that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer Hughes has teased a return, Swick is more than willing to be his dance partner. He explained to Bloody Elbow why this match-up intrigues him: