Mike Swick Hoping to be Matt Hughes’ Opponent in Potential Return Fight

Mike Swick is doing all he can to ensure Matt Hughes’ opponent for a potential return is him.
The last time Swick was seen in a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout was back in July 2015. He fell short against Alex Garcia in a unanimous decision loss. A few days later, “Quick” announced his retirement.
Now that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer Hughes has teased a return, Swick is more than willing to be his dance partner. He explained to Bloody Elbow why this match-up intrigues him:
“I saw this interview with Matt Hughes where he was talking about coming back, if he could find a fight that he thought he could win. All fingers were pointing to Royce Gracie, and obviously now it’s a little bit more open that he’s pursuing this fight with Royce Gracie, and I couldn’t resist. I am trying every single angle I can to get that fight because I don’t want to fight anyone else. I honestly don’t. But Matt Hughes is somebody that I wanted to fight in the prime of my career, when he was a champion. I fought on the undercard — I was co-main event of the fight when he fought Gracie the first time [at UFC 60 in 2006]. We fought at the same time, I was a contender and he was the champion, and we were relevant at the same time.”