Mike Tyson Feels Conor McGregor Will Look ‘Really Ridiculous’ Boxing Floyd Mayweather

Count Mike Tyson as another boxing icon that doesn’t give Conor McGregor a chance against Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match.

It’s well known by now that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder McGregor wants to face Mayweather in a boxing ring. So much so, that he’s signed his end of the deal and is waiting to hear back from “Money’s” team.

Tyson, who is a former boxing heavyweight champion doesn’t believe “Notorious” can hang with Mayweather if they compete in the sport of boxing. He told SiriusXM Sports that it would be a different story if they got inside the Octagon:

“Conor McGregor is going to look really ridiculous boxing (Mayweather). But if he goes in there with the UFC stuff, then it could be pretty interesting.”