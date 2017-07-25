Mike Tyson: McGregor is Going to Get Killed Boxing Mayweather

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Mike Tyson
Image Credit: Getty Images

Mike Tyson is certain that Conor McGregor made a mistake taking a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

Tyson is regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers to ever compete. He’s certainly one of the most controversial figures in sports. Two men who aren’t short of controversy are McGregor and Mayweather.

The popularity surrounding both men has made them cash in. On Aug. 26, “Notorious” and “Money” will compete inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will air live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Having won multiple titles in his prime, Tyson knows a thing or two about the sweet science. During a recent appearance on “Pardon My Take,” the Hall of Famer went off on McGregor’s decision to box (via Sports Illustrated):

“McGregor is going to get killed boxing. I got mad because I thought they were going to use MMA rules against boxing because that’s what it’s all about: Can the boxer beat the MMA guy? McConor put his dumba– in a position where he’s gonna get knocked out because this guy’s been doing this all his life since he was a baby. McGregor can’t kick and grab and stuff so he won’t stand much of a chance. McGregor took the biggest sucker rules in the history of boxing.”

