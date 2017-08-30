Mike Tyson Says Conor McGregor ‘Did Great’ Against Floyd Mayweather

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Mike Tyson
Image Credit: Getty Images

Mike Tyson is giving Conor McGregor high praise for his performance against Floyd Mayweather.

On Aug. 26, McGregor took on Mayweather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather won the bout via 10th round TKO. Many fans and analysts gave McGregor credit for making the fight more competitive than expected.

During a recent appearance on The Luke Thomas Show, Tyson offered his praise for “Notorious” (via MMAMania.com):

“It was exciting, I though he did great. Man, I’d give him an ‘A,’ he did great. A guy that never did that before and went 10 rounds, never fought before, golly. Listen, he’s got a big set of balls just to go in the ring.”

He went on to say that he didn’t expect McGregor to last as long as he did.

“He should’ve went down, the guy stopped it a little too quick. McGregor is better than I thought he was as a fighter. I knew he’d get knocked out, but I didn’t think he would last that long.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor Nate Diaz

McGregor Says Diaz Must Face Him at Lightweight For Rubber Match

Conor McGregor is willing to face Nate Diaz for a third time, but it has to be at lightweight. McGregor is coming off a "Money...
Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson Says Conor McGregor ‘Did Great’ Against Floyd Mayweather

Mike Tyson is giving Conor McGregor high praise for his performance against Floyd Mayweather. On Aug. 26, McGregor took on Mayweather inside the T-Mobile Arena...
Matt Frevola

Matt Frevola Talks About Earning His UFC Contract

Matt Frevola can't contain his excitement over earning his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract. Last night (Aug. 29), Frevola earned his UFC contract by submitting...
Justin Gaethje Michael Johnson

Justin Gaethje Hopes Quick KO Over Alvarez Leads to McGregor Bout

Justin Gaethje hopes his performance over Eddie Alvarez can persuade Conor McGregor to face him. Gaethje will do battle with Alvarez on Dec. 1 at...
video

Bellator Inks Twin Brother of Tyrell Fortune, Unbeaten Tyree Fortune

While he doesn't have the same kind of wrestling background as his brother, Tyree Fortune is unbeaten in MMA. Bellator MMA has noticed, signing the...
Load more