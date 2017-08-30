Mike Tyson Says Conor McGregor ‘Did Great’ Against Floyd Mayweather

Mike Tyson is giving Conor McGregor high praise for his performance against Floyd Mayweather.

On Aug. 26, McGregor took on Mayweather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather won the bout via 10th round TKO. Many fans and analysts gave McGregor credit for making the fight more competitive than expected.

During a recent appearance on The Luke Thomas Show, Tyson offered his praise for “Notorious” (via MMAMania.com):

“It was exciting, I though he did great. Man, I’d give him an ‘A,’ he did great. A guy that never did that before and went 10 rounds, never fought before, golly. Listen, he’s got a big set of balls just to go in the ring.”

He went on to say that he didn’t expect McGregor to last as long as he did.

“He should’ve went down, the guy stopped it a little too quick. McGregor is better than I thought he was as a fighter. I knew he’d get knocked out, but I didn’t think he would last that long.”