Mike Winkeljohn: I Think Holly Holm Can Pick Cris Cyborg Apart

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Holly Holm
Mike Winkeljohn is expressing confidence in Holly Holm’s ability to get the best of Cris Cyborg.

Cyborg has expressed interest in defending her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title against “The Preacher’s Daughter.” While nothing has been made official, UFC President Dana White said he likes the idea of a Cyborg vs. Holm title bout.

Holm’s coach Winkeljohn recently appeared on Submission Radio. He said his fighter has what it takes to become a two-division champion (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I think Holly can pick her apart. There’s no doubt about that. What people don’t understand is how strong Holly is too in the clinch, on her feet and moving and stuff. Cris is definitely going to try to do most of her damage by pushing her back against the cage. You know, good luck keeping Holly there and backing her up, coming in that hard.”

