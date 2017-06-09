Mike Winkeljohn: ‘Jon Jones is Getting His Title Back’ at UFC 214

Jon Jones’ coach is fully backing him up in his quest to recapture Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold.

On July 29, Jones meets Daniel Cormier for the second time. The two will battle inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California in the main event of UFC 214. This time, “Bones” is the challenger, while “DC” is the champion.

The two were supposed to fight at UFC 200 back in July 2016. Jones was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and the bout was off. Jones’ coach Mike Winkeljohn doesn’t believe Jones will run into any issues leading up to the fight. He told Submission Radio that his fighter will have a title once again (via MMAMania.com):

“Nah, he won’t exit. No, Jon’s getting his title back – well, the title he never lost. Yeah, he’s walking out back being the champ of the world again. Absolutely, absolutely. Jon’s focus is on point. Like I said, when Jon gets on top of someone on the ground, it’s always a bloody mess with elbows, et cetera. He’s got great submissions from there too and Jon can take Daniel down like you saw last time, there’s no doubt about it. But on the way, there’s a lot of strikes that Daniel’s gonna run into before he gets taken down.”