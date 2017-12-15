Mike Winkeljohn Says Holly Holm Will Shock The World Again at UFC 219

Holly Holm’s coach believes lightening can strike twice.

Back in Nov. 2015, Holm shocked the world with her second-round knockout win over Ronda Rousey. At the time, Rousey was undefeated and a global sports icon. On Dec. 30, Holm will once again find herself as a massive underdog.

In the main event of UFC 219, Holm will challenge Cris Cyborg for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title. During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Mike Winkeljohn expressed confidence in Holm’s ability to captured UFC gold once again (via MMAFighting.com):

“Everybody thought we were crazy. Everyone thought Holly was crazy when she first fought Christy Martin back in the early days in boxing because Christy Martin knocked everyone out, and Holly made that look easy. And she had what I call that ‘Christy Martin moment’ where Christy tried to throw a punch at her, Holly slipped under and then Christy almost went through the ropes. Guess what? Ronda did the same thing, and it’s gonna happen in the Cris Cyborg fight, she’s gonna have that same moment.”